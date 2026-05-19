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Safe Transportation for All: News Conference

Safe Transportation for All: News Conference

Stand in solidarity with BEST, Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, and other community groups and leaders for safe and welcoming streets for people from all walks of life.

We all want our friends and neighbors to get where they are going safely; this is an opportunity to show up in numbers to illustrate your support for better streets for everyone who travels in our community and remember those whose lives were cut short by traffic violence.

To learn more or RSVP, visit https://www.best-oregon.org/safety-events

Rosetta Place Park
09:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation (BEST)
541-343-5201
https://www.best-oregon.org
Rosetta Place Park
Rosetta Avenue &amp; Evergreen Drive
Eugene, Oregon 97404
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/41