Safe Transportation for All: News Conference
Safe Transportation for All: News Conference
Stand in solidarity with BEST, Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, and other community groups and leaders for safe and welcoming streets for people from all walks of life.
We all want our friends and neighbors to get where they are going safely; this is an opportunity to show up in numbers to illustrate your support for better streets for everyone who travels in our community and remember those whose lives were cut short by traffic violence.
To learn more or RSVP, visit https://www.best-oregon.org/safety-events
Rosetta Place Park
09:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation (BEST)
541-343-5201
Rosetta Place Park
Rosetta Avenue & Evergreen DriveEugene, Oregon 97404