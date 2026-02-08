Salem Pride Parade and Block Party

Show off your colors as we parade through downtown Salem!

We’ll be starting at the Capitol Building and ending at the Block Party on Liberty Street. The parade starts at noon.

We’re shutting down the streets so we’ll be able to have vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, roller skates, and walkers. Anyone who supports or is a part of the LGBTQ+ community is welcome to join in on the parade.

After the parade, we’re kicking off a celebration of Pride in downtown Salem. Find us on the two blocks of State Street between Liberty and Front for food, entertainment, tons of free activities, and more!

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