SASS: 35th Anniversary Consent Prom
SASS: 35th Anniversary Consent Prom
Join SASS in celebration of our 35th Anniversary with this 90s-themed Consent Prom. Consent Prom is more than a celebration of retro aesthetics… it is a reclamation! We invite you to dance, reconnect with community, and reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we can go over the next 35 years.
Wow Hall
$25-75
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)
5414849791
director@sass-lane.org
Artist Group Info
director@sass-lane.org