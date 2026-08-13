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SASS: 35th Anniversary Consent Prom

SASS: 35th Anniversary Consent Prom

Join SASS in celebration of our 35th Anniversary with this 90s-themed Consent Prom. Consent Prom is more than a celebration of retro aesthetics… it is a reclamation! We invite you to dance, reconnect with community, and reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we can go over the next 35 years.

Wow Hall
$25-75
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)
5414849791
director@sass-lane.org
www.sass-lane.org

Artist Group Info

director@sass-lane.org
Wow Hall
291 West 8th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 687-2746
info@wowhall.org
https://wowhall.org