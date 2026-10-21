Scary Tales Haunted Maze

Voted #1 Haunted Attraction in Oregon!

October 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st: 6-9 PM

Sensory Friendly Walkthrough:

October 29th & 30th 4:00-4:30 PM (guided)

Less Scary Hour:

October 29th & 30th 5:00-6:00 PM

Tickets:

$12 per person

$44 for a party of 4

$18 fast pass to front of line

All tickets are sold at the door.

ABOUT THIS YEAR'S MAZE:

Deep within the blackened forest stands a forsaken shack, its rotting walls tangled in twisted vines and draped with decaying spiderwebs.

Locals whisper that the shack belongs to an ancient crone who gathers nightmares and weaves them into tales so terrifying that few can bear to hear them.

Inside her gruesome realm rests a cursed grimoire bound in weathered leather and stained by the passage of countless years. Yet its pages contain no spells. Instead, they are filled with grotesquely twisted tales of abandonment, terror, bloodshed, betrayal, monstrous creatures, and sinister dark magic.

The names may seem familiar, but these are not the characters of your childhood. Here, happy endings are devoured by darkness

Few have dared to enter this nightmare fairy-tale realm. None have escaped. Will you?

This year's maze is co-designed by Tina Ferkey, Melanie Heard, and Robin Mendolia.

Our theme changes every year. It's never the same maze twice.

