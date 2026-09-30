Eugene Science Center is partnering with Code Ninjas to present: Science Uncensored: Crime Lab.

Science Uncenosored is Eugene Science Center's 21+ Adult night to engage with science.

All proceeds support STEM education at both Eugene Science Center and Code Ninjas

Admission includes all of the following:

2 adult beverages

soft drinks

sweet treats

laser show

all the materials and evidence needed to solve a mystery!

A celebrated entrepreneur has arrived in Eugene with a bold claim: they have developed a revolutionary artificial intelligence system capable of transforming the future of forensic science. To unveil this breakthrough, they have chosen the Eugene Science Center as the site of its first public demonstration. But before the evening is over, something goes wrong. Months later, the case remains unsolved. Fortunately, advances in forensic technology have allowed old evidence to be reexamined, witnesses to be reinterviewed, and forgotten clues to be brought back to light. As one of the last people to encounter the victim, you have been recruited to assist with the investigation in hopes of solving the case.

Science Uncensored: Crime Lab combines interactive science exhibits, immersive storytelling, and hands-on forensic investigation into a one-of-a-kind adults-only experience at Eugene Science Center. Analyze fingerprints, toxicology reports, digital records, skeletal remains, and other forensic clues as you work to reconstruct the events of that fateful night. As you interview suspects and examine the evidence, you will separate the fact from the fiction as you build your case to uncover what really happened.

Read more at https://eugenesciencecenter.org/event/science-uncensored-crime-lab/