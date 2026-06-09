Clay Space and Whiteaker Printmakers are joining forces to present the Second Avenue Art Fest, a free outdoor celebration of local art and community, taking place on Sunday, June 14, 2026 from 11 AM to 4 PM!

The event will be held in the parking lot on 2nd Avenue between Polk St. and Taylor St., rain or shine, with plenty of nearby parking available.

Featuring over 30 local artists showcasing pottery, jewelry, painting, blown glass, and printmaking, the festival promises something for every art lover. Whether you’re searching for a one-of-a kind piece for your home or simply want to spend an afternoon immersed in creativity, the Second Avenue Art Fest is a can’t-miss community event!

What to Expect

• Live wheel throwing and hand building clay demonstrations

• Printmaking demonstrations by Whiteaker Printmakers

• Kids’ Clay Play area — children create and take home their own air-dry clay artwork • Live folk/country music

• Ice cream truck on site

• Gift basket drawing featuring pottery, treats, and more

Giving Back to the Community

A percentage of proceeds from the event will benefit Clay Space, a nonprofit educational and member-based creative studio in Eugene where ceramic artists of all skill levels come to learn, grow, and connect. The festival is a direct reflection of Clay Space’s mission: to make art accessible and to foster a vibrant local creative community.

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