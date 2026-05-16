Seriously Unserious Stand-Up Comedy is back at OPAL.

4 comics, 1 night only.

Nathan Hart, Tom Perkins, Fyona Rose & Quinn Branstetter.

Join us for a night of big laughs. Seriously.

*This show is is for ages 18 and up.

About the headliner:

Nathan Hart is a nationally touring stand-up comic, writer, and voice actor based in Eugene, Oregon.

His meticulous storytelling, absurd but sharp writing, and uniquely committed delivery make him a regular at comedy and music festivals like “The Fest” in Gainesville, Florida, pop-up bar shows with Don’t Tell Comedy, as well as comedy clubs like Olsen Run Comedy Club in Eugene, OR, Joker's in Richland, WA, and Chilikoot Charlie's in Anchorage, AK.

When he's not driving to the next gig, Nathan is co-hosting the CRUSHBOMB podcast on Spotify.

