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Sharktoberfest at OMSI

Sharktoberfest at OMSI

Join us for Sharktoberfest, a fintastic 21+ event combining craft brews and cutting-edge shark science! Whether you're a beer enthusiast or a science geek, this night is guaranteed to make a splash. You'll even have the chance to meet amazing shark scientists to chat about Oregon sharks. Dress in your favorite ocean themed outfit in the spirit of Halloween!

Admission will include:
Beer/Wine Samples
Food
Souvenir Glass

Event Highlights:
Craft Beer/Wine Tastings from local breweries
Shark Dissection (necropsy)
Local Artists
Shark Science about Oregon’s shark species
Meet & Greet with Shark Week scientists
Raffles for Jawsome Prizes
Costumes get in the Halloween spirit
& more!

All proceeds go directly to supporting shark research.

OMSI
45-55
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Big Fish Lab
carol.wolfgang@oregonstate.edu
OMSI
1945 SE Wate Ave
Portland, Oregon 97214