Sharktoberfest at OMSI

Join us for Sharktoberfest, a fintastic 21+ event combining craft brews and cutting-edge shark science! Whether you're a beer enthusiast or a science geek, this night is guaranteed to make a splash. You'll even have the chance to meet amazing shark scientists to chat about Oregon sharks. Dress in your favorite ocean themed outfit in the spirit of Halloween!

Admission will include:

Beer/Wine Samples

Food

Souvenir Glass

Event Highlights:

Craft Beer/Wine Tastings from local breweries

Shark Dissection (necropsy)

Local Artists

Shark Science about Oregon’s shark species

Meet & Greet with Shark Week scientists

Raffles for Jawsome Prizes

Costumes get in the Halloween spirit

& more!

All proceeds go directly to supporting shark research.

