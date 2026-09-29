Sharktoberfest at OMSI
Sharktoberfest at OMSI
Join us for Sharktoberfest, a fintastic 21+ event combining craft brews and cutting-edge shark science! Whether you're a beer enthusiast or a science geek, this night is guaranteed to make a splash. You'll even have the chance to meet amazing shark scientists to chat about Oregon sharks. Dress in your favorite ocean themed outfit in the spirit of Halloween!
Admission will include:
Beer/Wine Samples
Food
Souvenir Glass
Event Highlights:
Craft Beer/Wine Tastings from local breweries
Shark Dissection (necropsy)
Local Artists
Shark Science about Oregon’s shark species
Meet & Greet with Shark Week scientists
Raffles for Jawsome Prizes
Costumes get in the Halloween spirit
& more!
All proceeds go directly to supporting shark research.
OMSI
45-55
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Big Fish Lab
carol.wolfgang@oregonstate.edu
OMSI
1945 SE Wate AvePortland, Oregon 97214