Shift Community Cycles/Free Bikes 4 Kidz Chain Reaction Celebration

Shift Community Cycles, a local nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to bicycles, hands-on education, and inclusive cycling events, invites the community to an evening of food, celebration, and giving on Friday, June 5, 2026 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at their Free Bikes 4 Kidz headquarters, 190 W 8th Ave in Downtown Eugene.

This special event will feature local food and drinks, a silent auction, and a behind-the-scenes look at Shift’s Free Bikes 4 Kidz program and facility. It’s an opportunity for supporters to meet the volunteers and community members who help make Shift’s mission possible—especially its efforts to provide free bicycles to kids and individuals in need, low-cost bike maintenance, and educational programming throughout Lane County.