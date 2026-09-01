Shop at the Dock Tours

Explore Oregon’s Commercial Fisheries!

Join Oregon Sea Grant experts on a guided walk along the commercial docks in your local port. Come learn where to find local, in-season seafood, how it’s caught, and how to buy it directly from coastal ports. Discover what makes Oregon seafood sustainable, explore commercial fishing vessels and gear, and get a glimpse into the state’s vibrant fishing industry—you might even meet a fisherman or two! You will also receive a complimentary tote bag filled with informational resources and local seafood products.

No ticket necessary for Shop at the Dock in Newport, tours are free and available on a first come, first served basis.

Time: Tours will start at 9:30am, 10:00am, and 10:30am.

Location: Dock 5 at the Port of Newport on SW Bay Boulevard.

FAQs

How long is the tour?

-Each tour lasts approximately 60–90 minutes.

How much walking is involved?

-Participants should expect to be walking or standing for the duration of the tour. Total walking distance may be up to 1/2 mile.

What should I wear?

-Please dress for the weather, as the tour takes place outdoors. We also suggest comfortable, closed-toe shoes. Docks can be slippery and may move underfoot.

Will participants receive any materials or giveaways?

-Yes! Each participant will receive a complimentary tote bag filled with informational resources and local seafood products.

Accommodations:

If you have any concerns or need disability accommodations, please email us at least one week in advance of your tour.

Supporters:

Oregon Sea Grant and Oregon State University Extension Service organize the tours. Partners include the Port of Newport.

More information: events.oregonstate.edu