Silent Disco Dance Party

The Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) is set to once again transform into a high-energy, neon-lit dance floor as Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) presents “Silent Disco – Decades.” This one-of-a-kind dance party will take place Saturday, September 26 from 7 to 9:30 pm.

The event invites guests to put on a pair of high-fidelity wireless headphones (provided), pick their favorite decade, and dance the night away. Three live DJs will perform simultaneously, each spinning music from a different era. Attendees can switch between DJs/decades instantly and as often as they like, allowing each person to curate their own soundtrack for the evening.

Part dance party and part interactive social experience, Silent Disco lights up the dance floor with the glow of color-coded headphones, each color corresponding to one of the three DJs’ channels. The result is a striking visual display as the crowd moves to different rhythms, all without a single sound escaping into the room. Guests looking for a quieter moment can simply remove their headphones to chat with friends. Without the roar of traditional loudspeakers, the room remains quiet enough for easy conversation, eliminating the need to yell over the music.

Tickets are $20, or $15 for students and OCCA members, and can be purchased at the PAC box office (777 W. Olive Street), by calling 541-265-ARTS, or online (additional fee applies). For more information, visit coastarts.org/events/silentdisco