12 concerts at five venues in Lincoln City and Newport. The Siletz Bay Music Festival shares extraordinary musical experiences on the Central Oregon Coast, creating an epicenter of cultural enrichment through uplifting, world-class concert music.

Inextricably linked to the wild, magical beauty of Oregon’s rugged coastline and its diverse population, the festival welcomes and connects the community through thoughtfully designed programs that showcase a wide variety of international talent.The Siletz Bay Music Festival primarily features classical, chamber, and orchestral music, alongside jazz, R&B, and contemporary cross-genre performances.

