Sisters 4th Fest

Full Schedule and Information: www.sisters4thfest.com

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Presented by Rotary Club of Sisters.

Short stack, sausage, and fixings. $12/plate.

7:30 - 10:00 AM

RED, WHITE & BLUE 3-MILER + LIL’ FIRECRACKER DASH

7:45 AM

REGISTER HERE

Presented by Run Sisters Run.

Registration required. Prizes for winners and best dressed. Free pancake breakfast with sign-up! Proceeds benefit Sisters Outlaw Cross Country team.

OPENING CEREMONIES

Welcome and Pledge of Allegiance by Sisters Veterans.

9:00 AM

“KIDS ON WHEELS” PARADE

9:30 AM

Presented by Blazin Saddles.

For kids 12 and under. Head to the Blazin Saddles tent early to decorate your bike, scooter, wagon, stroller or other non-motorized wheels, and to get a safety check-up!

Then, line up at the SW corner of the park starting at 9:15, and get ready to strut your stuff around the perimeter of Fir Street Park!

No registration required. Parent chaperones welcome. Decorations provided free of charge.

LIVE MUSIC BY DRY CANYON STAMPEDE

10:00 - 11:00 AM

Main stage sponsored by Corrie Lake & Debbi McCune Realtors.

Dry Canyon Stampede is a dynamic country band focusing on dance-hall classics and modern country favorites.

GUIDED LINE DANCING

With instruction by Carol Ast. Meet us on the big lawn for a boot scootin’ boogie!

10:30 - 11:00 AM

WATER BALLOON TOSS

All ages welcome. Meet on the big lawn, and get ready to get soaked!

11:00 - 11:15 AM

MORE LIVE MUSIC BY DRY CANYON STAMPEDE

11:15 AM - Noon

Main stage sponsored by Corrie Lake & Debbi McCune Realtors.

PIE-EATING CONTEST

Presented by Sisters Bakery.

The grand finale. Kids (16 and under) and Adult (co-ed) divisions. Throw your name in the hat at the Explore Sisters booth. Participants selected via on-site drawing.

5” chocolate cream pies for the kids, 9” deep dish marionberry pies for the grown-ups. Winners get custom pie plates from Canyon Creek Pottery, a bottle of Tums…and eternal bragging rights.

