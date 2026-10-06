SobrieTease in Portland
SobrieTease in Portland
Join us for SobrieTease, a burlesque benefit show serving sparkling entertainment without the hangover. At this variety show, sober is sexy! This sober event in PDX will be held in a venue with a non-alcoholic selection; net proceeds from the concessions will be donated to the Oxford Houses of Portland. Learn more about the Oxford House here.
Celebrate the good things in life and get ready for a fun, supportive nightlife environment free from substance use. Choose b00bs, not booze!
This show is for ages 18+ only.
Priority casting for sober or recovering burlesque, drag, and circus performers. (Performers TBA.)
More information at sarajamesaerial.com/sobrietease
The Hallowed Halls
$15 - 60
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Dare and Derriere
saradoesaerial@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sara James
saradoesaerial@gmail.com
The Hallowed Halls
4420 SE 64th Ave.Portland, Oregon 97206