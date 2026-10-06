SobrieTease in Portland

Join us for SobrieTease, a burlesque benefit show serving sparkling entertainment without the hangover. At this variety show, sober is sexy! This sober event in PDX will be held in a venue with a non-alcoholic selection; net proceeds from the concessions will be donated to the Oxford Houses of Portland. Learn more about the Oxford House here.

Celebrate the good things in life and get ready for a fun, supportive nightlife environment free from substance use. Choose b00bs, not booze!

This show is for ages 18+ only.

Priority casting for sober or recovering burlesque, drag, and circus performers. (Performers TBA.)

More information at sarajamesaerial.com/sobrietease