Soroptimist Walk for the Cause 5K

The 31st Soroptimist Walk for the Cause kicks off at 8am at the Linn County Courthouse on Saturday October 3rd. A fundraiser for the detection and treatment of breast cancer, and funding for support services for other diseases affecting women, the Walk for the Cause has raised almost $1 million since 1995. The family--friendly 5K includes a Finish Line Raffle, 5K walk, and the Faces of Cancer grand marshals.