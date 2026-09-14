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Soroptimist Walk for the Cause 5K

Soroptimist Walk for the Cause 5K

The 31st Soroptimist Walk for the Cause kicks off at 8am at the Linn County Courthouse on Saturday October 3rd. A fundraiser for the detection and treatment of breast cancer, and funding for support services for other diseases affecting women, the Walk for the Cause has raised almost $1 million since 1995. The family--friendly 5K includes a Finish Line Raffle, 5K walk, and the Faces of Cancer grand marshals.

Linn County Courthouse
40
08:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soroptimist International of Albany
siofalbany@gmail.com
Sialbany.org
Linn County Courthouse
5th Ave
Albany , Oregon 97321
siofalbany@gmail.com
https://www.sialbany.org/