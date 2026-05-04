SPA Presents "Dark Play, Or Stories for Boys," June 6 and 7th, at the Blue Door Theater.
SPA Presents "Dark Play, Or Stories for Boys," June 6 and 7th, at the Blue Door Theater.
Log onto our next show... 👾📱
Follow the story of a teenager who begins navigating online spaces, constructing alternate identities, and blurring the lines between reality and performance.
Show Dates/ Times:
🗓️ Saturday, June 6 @ 2 pm
🗓️ Saturday, June 6 @ 7:30 pm
🗓️ Sunday, June 7 @ 2pm
Location:
📍Blue Door Theater, LCC Main Campus (Building 6, 4000 E 30th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405)
Tickets:
🎟️ Free! Cash donations gladly accepted.
Content Advisory: This play has sensitive material, including themes of abuse, violence, smoking, strong language, substance use, and coercion. Ages 16+ required, 18+ recommended.
Lane Community College Blue Door Theater
02:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Student Production Association
spa@my.lanecc.edu
Lane Community College Blue Door Theater
4000 E. 30th Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-463-3000