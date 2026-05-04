SPA Presents "Dark Play, Or Stories for Boys," June 6 and 7th, at the Blue Door Theater.

Log onto our next show... 👾📱

Follow the story of a teenager who begins navigating online spaces, constructing alternate identities, and blurring the lines between reality and performance.

Show Dates/ Times:

🗓️ Saturday, June 6 @ 2 pm

🗓️ Saturday, June 6 @ 7:30 pm

🗓️ Sunday, June 7 @ 2pm

Location:

📍Blue Door Theater, LCC Main Campus (Building 6, 4000 E 30th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405)

Tickets:

🎟️ Free! Cash donations gladly accepted.

Content Advisory: This play has sensitive material, including themes of abuse, violence, smoking, strong language, substance use, and coercion. Ages 16+ required, 18+ recommended.