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Spencer Creek Grange BINGO

Spencer Creek Grange BINGO

Dobbers and popcorn are ready, so get ready for bingo this Month at the Grange Hall. September 24th, doors open at 6pm.

With the exception of Summer months, Bingo is generally held at the Grange on Third Thursdays and is announced ahead of time on our home page. Details are provided in these announcements. Proceeds from this popular event are used to underwrite our 4-H and FFA Award Program.

Our website: spencercreekgrange.org

Spencer Creek Grange
$15 entry
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Spencer Creek Grange
86013 Lorane Hwy
Eugene, Oregon 97405
(541) 485-8162
carrie.mack@oregonstate.edu
https://spencercreekgrange.org/