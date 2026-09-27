Spooky Sea Stroll
Spooky Sea Stroll
Our second annual Spooky Sea Stroll is back with huge glowing creatures, a costume contest, and other mysterious activities! This after-hours event is appropriate for all ages.
Schedule
- 5pm: Offering the octopus a pumpkin - our octopus has never experienced a pumpkin before. Will she play with it? Eat it? Climb inside? Let's find out!
- 6pm: Children's Costume Contest - contestants must be 17 years old or younger, a parent or guardian must sign a photo release on the contestant’s behalf, and the winner gets a prize!
All Evening
- Spooky Sea Stroll through the Visitor Center auditorium with huge glowing sea creatures and other ocean oddities
- Photo station with props
- Activity tables with crafts and games
Hatfield Visitor Center
$5.00
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hatfield Visitor Center
541-867-0100
hmsc_visitorcenter@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
stacia.carpenter@oregonstate.edu
Hatfield Visitor Center
2030 SE Marine Science DrNewport, Oregon 97365
5418670226
HMSC_visitorcenter@oregonstate.edu