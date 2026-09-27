Our second annual Spooky Sea Stroll is back with huge glowing creatures, a costume contest, and other mysterious activities! This after-hours event is appropriate for all ages.

Schedule

- 5pm: Offering the octopus a pumpkin - our octopus has never experienced a pumpkin before. Will she play with it? Eat it? Climb inside? Let's find out!

- 6pm: Children's Costume Contest - contestants must be 17 years old or younger, a parent or guardian must sign a photo release on the contestant’s behalf, and the winner gets a prize!

All Evening

- Spooky Sea Stroll through the Visitor Center auditorium with huge glowing sea creatures and other ocean oddities

- Photo station with props

- Activity tables with crafts and games

