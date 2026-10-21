Spooky Spectacular Returns!

Grab your boos and ghouls and join us at Lincoln City Outlets on Halloween Night from 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM for a frightfully fun evening!

Spooky Spectacular Experience: Enjoy a boo-tiful trick-or-treat adventure.

Thrills & Chills: Spook-tacular fun lurks around every corner.

Family Fun: A safe, festive haunt for all ages!

Check our facebook page for information and updates: www.facebook.com/KiwanisClub