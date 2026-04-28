Join us for our Spring Hot Wheels & Diecast Show — a fun, all ages event for collectors and families!

Saturday May 16th

Guy Lee Elementary – 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield

Free Admission: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Early Bird Admission: $5 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (kids free)

Shop, buy, sell, and trade Hot Wheels, Matchbox, M2, and other diecast cars with 70 vendor tables.

There’s also a customs contest with awards given to 1st, 2nd & 3rd.

If you’re not setting up, plan to stop by and say hi!

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions, and please share with other collectors in the area.

Happy hunting — we can’t wait to see you there!