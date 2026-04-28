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Spring Hot Wheels & Diecast Show

Spring Hot Wheels & Diecast Show

Join us for our Spring Hot Wheels & Diecast Show — a fun, all ages event for collectors and families!

Saturday May 16th

Guy Lee Elementary – 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield

Free Admission: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Early Bird Admission: $5 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (kids free)

Shop, buy, sell, and trade Hot Wheels, Matchbox, M2, and other diecast cars with 70 vendor tables.

There’s also a customs contest with awards given to 1st, 2nd & 3rd.

If you’re not setting up, plan to stop by and say hi!

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions, and please share with other collectors in the area.

Happy hunting — we can’t wait to see you there!

Guy Lee Elementary
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Willamette Valley Diecast

Artist Group Info

jlautrey18@yahoo.com
Guy Lee Elementary
755 Harlow Rd
Springfield, Oregon 97477
808-542-4845
melissakruse88@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/GuyLeeElementaryPTO/