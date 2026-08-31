Springfield 7th Annual Block Party
Springfield 7th Annual Block Party
Twelve city blocks of live music, local food, craft beverages, and family games in Historic Downtown Springfield. Free for everyone, powered by SELCO Community Credit Union.
Springfield's The Block Party is Lane County's largest free community celebration — 15,000 neighbors and 200+ local businesses, nonprofits, and civic partners across 12 city blocks of Historic Downtown Springfield.
More information: www.springfieldblockparty.com
Downtown Springfield (Main St.)
Free
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Downtown Springfield (Main St.)
541-746-1651
info@springfield-chamber.org