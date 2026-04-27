Springfield Sunday Farmers Market
Springfield Sunday Farmers Market
For over a century, the Lane County Farmers Market has connected local growers and producers with community members who value local, fresh food. Starting this June, we are thrilled to be serving more of Lane County than ever before with a fresh, new market in Springfield. We welcome EBT users and offer them up to a $20 match in Double Up Food Bucks.
WHO: 40+ farms and food artisans that you know and love (plus some new faces!)
WHEN: Every Sunday (June – October) from 9AM – 2PM
WHERE: Springfield Public Library Parking Lot (225 Fifth Street) in Springfield, OR
Springfield City Hall
Every week through Oct 25, 2026.
Sunday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Sunday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Springfield City Hall
225 Fifth StreetSpringfield, Oregon 97477
541-726-3700
publicaffairs@springfield-or.gov