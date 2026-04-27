Springfield Sunday Farmers Market

For over a century, the Lane County Farmers Market has connected local growers and producers with community members who value local, fresh food. Starting this June, we are thrilled to be serving more of Lane County than ever before with a fresh, new market in Springfield. We welcome EBT users and offer them up to a $20 match in Double Up Food Bucks.

WHO: 40+ farms and food artisans that you know and love (plus some new faces!)

WHEN: Every Sunday (June – October) from 9AM – 2PM

WHERE: Springfield Public Library Parking Lot (225 Fifth Street) in Springfield, OR