St. Paul Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar
St. Paul Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar
Friday, November 6 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Saturday, November 7 9:00am - 4:30pm
Sunday, November 8 9:00am - 1:00pm
Here come the holidays! And once again, the Women of St Paul have a delicious mix of
handmade and unique goodies to help you get a start on the season!
Festive gift baskets, Christmas decorations, new and vintage gifts & jewelry,
handcrafted items, quilt raffle–and of course, homemade baked goods!
Plus–kids’ craft table, family Advent resources, and religious items!
Saturday: Gift Wrapping & Children’s Shopping Assistance offered by the St Paul Youth Group
Sunday: "Donations Accepted" Knights Breakfast served alongside the Bazaar
Find great gifts for everyone on your list! Be sure to stop by!
St. Paul Parish Hall
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Women of St. Paul
St. Paul Parish Hall
1201 SatreEugene, Oregon 97401
5416862345
stpaulcommunity@archdpdx.org