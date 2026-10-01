St. Paul Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar
St. Paul Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar
Friday, November 6 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Saturday, November 7 9:00am - 4:30pm
Sunday, November 8 9:00am - 1:00pm
Here come the holidays! And once again, the Women of St. Paul have a delicious mix of handmade
and unique gifts to help you get a start on the season!
Festive gift baskets, Christmas decorations, new and vintage gifts & jewelry, handcrafted items,
quilt raffle–and of course, homemade baked goods!
Plus–kids’ craft table, family Advent resources, and religious items!
Saturday: Gift Wrapping & Children’s Shopping Assistance offered by the St. Paul Youth Group
Sunday: "Donations Accepted" Knights Breakfast served alongside the Bazaar
Find great gifts for everyone on your list! Be sure to stop by!
St. Paul Church Parish Hall
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Women of St. Paul
St. Paul Church Parish Hall
1201 SatreEugene, Oregon 97402
stpaulcommunity@archdpdx.org