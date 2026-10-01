St. Paul Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar

Friday, November 6 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Saturday, November 7 9:00am - 4:30pm

Sunday, November 8 9:00am - 1:00pm

Here come the holidays! And once again, the Women of St. Paul have a delicious mix of

handmade and unique gifts to help you get a start on the season!

Festive gift baskets, Christmas decorations, new and vintage gifts & jewelry,

handcrafted items, quilt raffle–and of course, homemade baked goods!

Plus–kids’ craft table, family Advent resources, and religious items!

Saturday: Gift Wrapping & Children’s Shopping Assistance offered by the St. Paul Youth Group

Sunday: "Donations Accepted" Knights Breakfast served alongside the Bazaar

Find great gifts for everyone on your list! Be sure to stop by!