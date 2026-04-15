Stories in Stitches – A Quilt Show
Stories in Stitches – A Quilt Show
Biennial quilt show put on by Emerald Valley Quilters Guild. Includes over 200 quilts. Featured Quilter is Pamela Reim. Two-day event: Friday and Saturday. Admission $10; $15 for both days; Seniors $6; children 12 and under free. Includes a Small Quilt Auction, Build-A-Block for kids, displays from Pioneer Quilters (handquilting), Quilts of Valor, Day for Girls, demonstrations, and specially invited vendors.
May 1-2, 2026
Friday & Saturday, 10am to 5pm
-Vendors
-Small Quilt Auction
-Over 200 quilts
-Charity Build a Block
-Demonstrations
-Raffle baskets
ADMISSION:
General – $10.00
Seniors – $8.00
Two-Day pass – $15.00
Kids 12 & under – FREE
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
General – $10.00 Seniors – $8.00 Two-Day pass – $15.00 Kids 12 & under – FREE
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2026.
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
796 West 13 AvenueEugene, Oregon 97402