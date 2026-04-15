Stories in Stitches – A Quilt Show

Biennial quilt show put on by Emerald Valley Quilters Guild. Includes over 200 quilts. Featured Quilter is Pamela Reim. Two-day event: Friday and Saturday. Admission $10; $15 for both days; Seniors $6; children 12 and under free. Includes a Small Quilt Auction, Build-A-Block for kids, displays from Pioneer Quilters (handquilting), Quilts of Valor, Day for Girls, demonstrations, and specially invited vendors.

May 1-2, 2026

Friday & Saturday, 10am to 5pm

-Vendors

-Small Quilt Auction

-Over 200 quilts

-Charity Build a Block

-Demonstrations

-Raffle baskets

ADMISSION:

General – $10.00

Seniors – $8.00

Two-Day pass – $15.00

Kids 12 & under – FREE

