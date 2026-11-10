Story Time Book Sing followed by the Christmas Party

Come celebrate the holiday season with us on Sunday, December 6, at 2:00 PM! We’ll kick things off with a special Story Time Book Sing featuring Dennis McGregor and Beth Wood, along with the picture book You Stole My Name.

After the book sing, stick around and join us for our library Christmas Party! We look forward to celebrating with you. All ages are welcome!

Dennis McGregor has been creating art in Sisters for over thirty years. He is well-known for his posters and children’s books as well as his music. In addition to solo performances, he has played and recorded his original songs with the Blue D’arts and The Spoilers at Sisters Folk Festival and other regional venues. Dennis has released three solo albums of original music. Dennis’s books You Stole My Name and its sequel You Stole My Name Too are a huge hit with kids of all ages all over the country. The regional success of these books led to a contract with Blue Star Press to publish and distribute them nationwide. McGregor is busy painting and writing and gardening at his cabin in the country, enjoying his new identity as a Children’s Book Author.

Beth Wood is an award-winning songwriter, poet, and joyful singer who has released sixteen albums, four books of poetry, and a collection of funny stories from the road. Beth’s poetry book Ladder To The Light is the winner of the 2019 Oregon Book Awards People’s Choice Award. Beth is the staff director of Sisters Americana Song Academy, longtime host of the Sunday Community Celebration at Sisters Folk Festival, and co-founder of She’s Speaking, a collective that creates forums for women’s voices and stories to be heard by all people. Her dream is to build community through music and poetry, and to move something with her art, whether it’s a swirling emotion or a curious mind or tapping feet. Beth lives in Sisters with her dog Hannah Laroo.

Beth and Dennis have been known to sit on the porch and play music together in between laughing fits. So far, they have co-written one song about a chicken hotel. Who knows what’s next!?