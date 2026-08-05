String and Shadow Puppet Theater Presents: Night at the Grand Opera

Head out to Avery Park for a night of outdoor theater and a giant, spectacle puppetry! String and Shadow Puppet Theater's "Night at the Grand Opera" is a frenzied romp through a candlelit night at the Opera. coco extravagance is fashioned with elaborate cardboard sets that transform and unfold to reveal the many great dramas of the opera house (not all of which happen on stage.) Love triangles, converging revolutionary plots, art-loving flies and stilt-walking vermin are brought to life with cardboard and paper-mache. Fun for the whole family! Bring your own chair or blanket, arrive early for a spot up front!

$20-$35 donation is recommended, but no one is turned away. Find more information at www.stringandshadow.com.

