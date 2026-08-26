Summer Bands & Brews

Come enjoy outdoor live music with friends this summer!

Bring your own chair to Strawberry Plaza, downtown Lebanon.

Everyone is welcome, no cover charge!

At its core, Blessed Relief Jazz trio consists of Eugene-based musicians inspired by the genre’s greats. This premier jazz trio’s repertoire and styles reflects their influences, including guitarist Wes Montgomery, drummer Elvin Jones and bassist Jaco Pastorius. The trio also pays homage to the songwriting and improvisational music of Miles Davis and Charlie Parker by featuring compositions by those artists in their setlists.

The trio’s name, Blessed Relief, is from a Frank Zappa song on his jazz-oriented album The Grand Wazoo. And it reflects the jazz’s signature weave complex chord changes and lush melodies into moments of tension that ultimately land with beautiful resolution, all what the trio strives for.

Our website https://www.eugenejazztrio.com/

