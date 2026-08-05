Summer Bazaar at the Florence Events Center

Join us in Florence, Oregon, for a day of shopping, creativity, and community as talented artisans, makers, bakers, and creative entrepreneurs come together for one of the area's premier summer shopping events.

Thoughtfully curated to showcase the very best of the Pacific Northwest, the Summer Bazaar features exceptional vendors selected for their originality, craftsmanship, and ability to capture the spirit of a PNW Summer. From handcrafted home décor and fine art to baked goods, jewelry, specialty gifts, gourmet treats, and one-of-a-kind creations, you'll discover unique treasures you won't find anywhere else.

More information: www.eventcenter.org