Summer Fun is Kicking Off at Ford’s Pond Community Park

The Friends of Ford's Pond are pleased to present summer yoga and qigong at the park.

Every Saturday at 9am, starting June 13 and continuing through August, instructor Aubree Gail will teach 1-hour mindful yoga sessions on the lawn at Sutherlin’s Ford’s Pond Community Park.

The sessions are designed to be inclusive, meditative, and relaxing. No experience is necessary. These free sessions are sponsored by the Friends of Ford’s Pond. Dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat or blanket.

Also this summer, volunteer Susie Shea will lead Sunset Qigong on Wednesday nights in June beginning at 8:00 p.m. Enjoy gentle, playful, flowing movement in the beauty of nature during the magic of the sunset. Additional Wednesday sessions are planned through September, with start times adjusted for sunset. A volunteer instructor donation of $5-10 is suggested. Qigong will take place standing on the lawn. Loose clothing is recommended. Footwear is optional.

For information and updates on these and all of the nonprofit’s summer activities, visit the Events Calendar on the Friends’ website at www.fordspond.org or on their Facebook page.