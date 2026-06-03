Summer Reading Kick Off Party at the Newport Public Library

School may be winding down, but the fun is just getting started at the library! Join us as we launch our Summer Reading Program with a full day of excitement for the whole family.

Celebrate the start of summer at our Kick-Off Party on Saturday, June 6 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Newport Public Library. We’ll have a face painter ready to transform little ones into their favorite characters, and the 4-H Club will be bringing animals for a hands-on petting experience that kids won’t want to miss.

This event is also your very first chance to sign up for our Summer Reading Program! Be one of the first 100 children to register and receive a limited-edition Summer Reading pin—while supplies last.

