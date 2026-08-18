Sustainable & Secondhand Summer Market

FREE TO ATTEND!!

Join us for the Secondhand & Sustainable Summer Market, an exciting outdoor event celebrating sustainability, secondhand shopping, and the beauty of supporting small businesses! Hosted by Swansorifinds, this community-focused market is the perfect place to find unique treasures while making eco-friendly shopping choices.

What to Expect:

A variety of local vendors offering secondhand goods, upcycled creations, vintage finds, handmade crafts, and eco-friendly products.

A chance to support small businesses that share a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

A fun and lively atmosphere with plenty of opportunities to explore, shop, and connect with like-minded individuals.

A HUGE sidewalk sale at Swansorifinds featuring amazing deals on sustainable fashion and decor.

Whether you’re a lover of thrifting, an advocate for sustainability, or just looking for a fun weekend outing, the Secondhand & Sustainable Summer Market is for you!

WHY ATTEND?

This event is about creating a sustainable future, reducing waste, and supporting the local small business community in Lebanon, Oregon. By shopping secondhand and choosing eco-friendly products, you’re making a meaningful impact on the environment while supporting entrepreneurs who care about sustainability.

Step into a treasure hunter’s paradise at our upcoming market, where the charm of a flea market meets the magic of curated finds. You’ll discover unique vintage pieces, one-of-a-kind thrifted treasures, and handmade artisan goods crafted with care. From timeless home décor and retro clothing to locally made jewelry, art, and specialty treats, every booth offers something special to explore. Whether you’re here to shop sustainably, hunt for that perfect nostalgic piece, or support talented makers, this market is all about community, creativity, and finding the unexpected.

Spread the Word!

Help us make this event a success! Share this event page, invite your friends and family, and mark your calendars. Let’s come together to make the Secondhand & Sustainable Summer Market the highlight of the season!

We can’t wait to see you there!

