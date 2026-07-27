Swan Island Annual Dahlia Festival

Celebrate Swan Island Dahlias’ Centennial Season at the Annual Dahlia Festival, taking place Aug. 1 through Sept. 30! Stroll through nearly 50 acres of more than 500,000 blooming dahlia plants, explore the display garden, enjoy live music, and experience one of the largest displays of dahlias in the United States.

Additional festival activities include the ZNA Northwest Koi Show on Aug. 1-2, the Canby Dahlia Run on Sept. 12, Dolly the Dahlia Train, a trackless train offering rides around the farm, and The Mercantile, Swan Island’s on-site farm shop with locally made and sourced goods. For seven days during the festival, visitors can also experience THE BLOOM ROOM, an immersive indoor floral art installation created exclusively for Swan Island Dahlias' Centennial Celebration.

EnChroma glasses are available free of charge at the customer service counter for guests with red-green color blindness, courtesy of Clackamas County Office of Tourism.

Food, merchandise, classes, and separately ticketed attractions are available at an additional cost. For more information about festival activities and to register for specific events, visit www.dahlias.com/events.