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Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Artistic Space Productions proudly presents "Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights," the landmark new production of the upcoming season, coming to Washington State this October with performances in Bellevue, Kirkland, and Edmonds.

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design, illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet into a mesmerizing visual experience.

This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.

Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and emotional power.

More information: artisticspaceproductions.us

Lane Community College
$49 - $59
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Lane Community College
4000 E. 30th Ave.
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-463-3000