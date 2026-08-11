Tarweed Awakening: Corvallis Native Arts Market Place

Tarweed Awakening Corvallis is a multi-day community event that helps us learn about the values of the Tarweed (asawal) plant, a critical first food of the Ampinefu Kalapuya. In partnership with this event, we are hosting a Native Arts Marketplace!

The Native Arts Marketplace will happen at the Corvallis Museum on Thursday, August 20, as a kick-off celebration for the weekend festival. Buy handmade art, jewelry, clothing and accessories and support local Native artists. Guest Artist Brenda Brainard will give an artist talk at 5:30 about her work as a traditional basket weaver.

Additionally, interpretive hikes, lectures, and hands-on demonstrations about tarweed and first foods will be happening from Thursday, August 20 through Saturday, August 22, 2026! More details on the Tarweed Awakening Corvallis event page.

Awakening co-sponsors include: OSU Indigenous Studies Program, Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, Tarweed Folk School, Wild Yeast Bakery, and Benton County Historical Society.