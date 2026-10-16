Tent-Or-Treat + Costume Contest

Halloween is your chance to Tent-Or-Treat at the market! Start at the LCFM Info Booth, fill up a Halloween stampcard at different LCFM booths, and turn back in for a bag of locally-grown and handcrafted treats— fruit leather, honey sticks, chocolate-covered hazelnuts, and more!

Come shop in costume on Halloween and enter our Annual Costume Contest! A bonus point will be awarded to any farmers market-themed costume. Visit the LCFM Information Booth to enter for a chance to win a grand prize 👯

See you there for a scary good time!