Tent-Or-Treat + Costume Contest
Tent-Or-Treat + Costume Contest
Halloween is your chance to Tent-Or-Treat at the market! Start at the LCFM Info Booth, fill up a Halloween stampcard at different LCFM booths, and turn back in for a bag of locally-grown and handcrafted treats— fruit leather, honey sticks, chocolate-covered hazelnuts, and more!
Come shop in costume on Halloween and enter our Annual Costume Contest! A bonus point will be awarded to any farmers market-themed costume. Visit the LCFM Information Booth to enter for a chance to win a grand prize 👯
See you there for a scary good time!
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Artist Group Info
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
85 E 8th AveEugene, Oregon 97401
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org