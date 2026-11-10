Thanksgiving Day Service
Thanksgiving Day Service
Our Thanksgiving Day service offers a quiet, uplifting space to give thanks, hear inspiring scripture, and share testimonies of gratitude with neighbors across the Eugene-Springfield area. Childcare for younger children and infants is provided. All are welcome!
First Church, Christ Scientist, Eugene
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
First Church, Christ Scientist, Eugene
Artist Group Info
cschurcheugene@gmail.com
First Church, Christ Scientist, Eugene
1390 Pearl StreetEugene, Oregon 97401
5413443524
cschurcheugene@gmail.com