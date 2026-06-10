The 2nd Annual Wild West Cup

Join us this Saturday and Sunday, June 13th & 14th, at Sisters Polo Club for a weekend of fast-paced polo, beautiful mountain views, and tailgating with friends and family.

Gates open at 9:30 AM

Games start at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM

$20 per vehicle for tailgating admission

Enjoy exciting polo action, bring your lawn chairs, and grab delicious crepes available for purchase field side throughout the day.

Sisters Polo Club

68590 George Cyrus Road

Sisters, OR 97759

Whether you’re a longtime polo fan or have never seen a match before, this is a great chance to experience one of Central Oregon’s most unique sporting events.

See you at the field!

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