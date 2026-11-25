The 43rd Annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting
The 43rd Annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting
Hosted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the City of Roseburg, and Roseburg's First Christian Church, this ceremony lights the Douglas County Heritage Christmas Tree and the courthouse building for the holiday season. Planned activities include holiday music by the Hucrest Community Choir, a live nativity, a traditional Christmas story reading, a visit from Santa Claus, and free hot cocoa, coffee, and cookies.
Douglas County Courthouse
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Douglas County Courthouse
1036 SE Douglas Ave.Roseburg, Oregon 97470
541.957.2470