September 19 and 20, 2026

Summer may be winding down, but the fun is just beginning here on the South Coast! The Bay Area Fun Festival, also known as the greatest last party of the summer, happens here in Coos Bay and surrounding areas on Saturday and Sunday, September 19 and 20!

Thousands of locals and visitors from afar come to enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of beautiful downtown Coos Bay and surrounding areas for this popular festival. Highlights include live entertainment, the famous Cruz the Coos featuring nearly 500 vintage automobiles, the Prefontaine Memorial Run, RockFest Music Festival, the BAFF parade, and much more!

Visitors will also enjoy a variety of vendors, arts and crafts, and lots of different kinds of food.

Come join us for the Bay Area Fun Festival on Oregon’s Adventure Coast!

It’s that time of year again to begin planning for the Bay Area Fun Festival Parade. This year the parade will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026 Check in starts at 10am and will Line up to start as normal at 4th and Golden Avenue in Coos Bay. The parade starts at 1:00 pm.

This year’s theme is: “BIG FUN AT THE BAY”

We invite you to come and enjoy the 2026 Fun Festival and parade and celebrate Coos Bay’s rich history.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday September 19th

9am to 6pm - Vendor Market First 3 blocks of Central Avenue

10am - 44th Annual Prefontaine Memorial 10k run corner of 4th and Anderson

1pm - Bay Area Fun Festival Parade Downtown

6pm to 7:30pm - Rotary Cruz the Coos classic car cruise through the streets of downtown Coos Bay

Sunday September 20th

10am to 4pm - Vendor Market First 3 blocks of Central Avenue

1pm - Pre Run for Kids Marshfield High School Track

More information: coosbaydowntown.com