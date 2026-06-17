The Bus Fair in Oakridge

The Bus Fair is more than just an exhibition of tiny bus homes, it's a full festival with live music, art vendors, food trucks and camping under the stars, held in the beautiful mountain town of Oakridge. Tour 20-30 school bus conversions, aka "skoolies," and be inspired to take your own road trips into the forests and public lands with all the amenities of home. Meet the owners and builders to see how they make use of a small space to live on the road in nature.

Seminars and private skoolie tours will take place on Friday before the main event on Saturday. These educational seminars will require a special ticket and are limited seating, so get your tickets while they last.

Many passionate artists will be present to sell their special, handmade products, from jewelry to hats and paintings to cards. Food and drink will be available from local food trucks and brewers. Purchase a VIP ticket to reserve one of a limited number of campsites to gather with other people who enjoy the bus life, van life, truck life and tent life to swap stories, consume adult beverages and hold a jam session around the campfire. Camping is offered Friday - Sunday and Monday - Wednesday with an additional "linger longer" pass.

For the adventure seekers, don't forget to bring your bikes! Oakridge is known for its mountain biking trails.

Free parking with a two minute shuttle to the park. There is limited ADA parking onsite at the park but not general public parking. If you are interested in becoming an art or food vendor, be sure to check out the Bus Fair's website for more details.

