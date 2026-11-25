The Corvallis Music Collective Friendsgiving Showcase
The Corvallis Music Collective Friendsgiving Showcase
An evening of local arts and community music hosted by the Corvallis Music Collective and Whiteside Theatre. The mezzanine and lobby open at 6:00 PM with an artisan market featuring local makers, vendors, and community/nonprofit tables. Live performances start at 7:00 PM with:
- EZEU (experimental electronic dance music)
- Figgy & the Heartbeats (garage folk rock)
Tom Foe (PNW ethereal rock)
Cost & Tickets: $10.00 general admission with a sliding-scale / pay-what-you-can option.
Whiteside Theatre
$10.00 general admission with a sliding-scale / pay-what-you-can
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Whiteside Theatre
361 SW Madison Ave.Corvallis, Oregon 97333
(541) 752-0437
info@whitesidetheatre.org