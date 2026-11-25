An evening of local arts and community music hosted by the Corvallis Music Collective and Whiteside Theatre. The mezzanine and lobby open at 6:00 PM with an artisan market featuring local makers, vendors, and community/nonprofit tables. Live performances start at 7:00 PM with:



EZEU (experimental electronic dance music) Figgy & the Heartbeats (garage folk rock) Tom Foe (PNW ethereal rock) Cost & Tickets: $10.00 general admission with a sliding-scale / pay-what-you-can option.

