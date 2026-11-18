The Diary of Anne Frank
The Diary of Anne Frank
A play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”, Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman
Directed by: Theresa May
The Diary of Anne Frank is a powerful dramatization of a young girl’s spirit and resilience while hiding from the Nazis in a secret attic.
Cast:
Zoe Holbo - ANNE FRANK
Larry K. Fried - OTTO FRANK
Shira Rubenstein - EDITH FRANK
Rowan Keith-Chirch - MARGO FRANK
Christian Broeker - PETER VAN DAAN
Lauren van Vliet - MRS. VAN DAAN
Paul Medioli - MR. VAN DAAN
Paul Calandrino - MR. DUSSEL
Galen Molk - MR. KRALER
Dakota Haugen - MEIP GIES
Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.
Cost is $26 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.
The Very Little Theater
$26
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Very Little Theatre
(541) 344-7751
info@thevlt.com
The Very Little Theater
2350 Hilyard StreetEugene, Oregon 97405
541-344-7751
info@thevlt.com