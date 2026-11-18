A play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”, Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman

Directed by: Theresa May

The Diary of Anne Frank is a powerful dramatization of a young girl’s spirit and resilience while hiding from the Nazis in a secret attic.

Cast:

Zoe Holbo - ANNE FRANK

Larry K. Fried - OTTO FRANK

Shira Rubenstein - EDITH FRANK

Rowan Keith-Chirch - MARGO FRANK

Christian Broeker - PETER VAN DAAN

Lauren van Vliet - MRS. VAN DAAN

Paul Medioli - MR. VAN DAAN

Paul Calandrino - MR. DUSSEL

Galen Molk - MR. KRALER

Dakota Haugen - MEIP GIES

Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.

Cost is $26 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.