The Florence Events Center presents Soromundi the Musical

Soromundi the Musical, written by Music Director Lisa Hellemn, is an original show chronicling the journey of Soromundi Lesbian Chorus of Eugene, one of America’s oldest queer community choirs. The story begins with the serendipitous conversation between the founder and the first member at the 1989 Portland Gay Rights Parade. What started as six lesbians singing to records in the founder’s living room, quickly blossomed into dozens of women, all of whom were welcomed—even if they had no training or ability.

The songs detail the challenges faced by the chorus, such as rampant homophobia that blanketed Oregon in the early 90s and the lost performance opportunities because organizations wouldn’t say their full name. Within the organization, strife existed amongst the women finding their voices after years of being silenced and dismissed. As the decades passed, changes and growing pains were inevitable. Major milestones offer a glimpse into the heartbreaking lows, such as when the founder quit, and incredible highs—a performance at the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses (GALA) leadership conference held in Portland, Oregon, that announced Soromundi had arrived as a legitimate choral organization.

Soromundi the Musical will be staged twice, once in Florence, Oregon, and once at the Hult Center in Eugene.