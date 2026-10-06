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The Future of Water Town Hall

The Future of Water Town Hall

The Mapleton Water District and Mapleton School are co-hosting a Future of Mapleton Water Town Hall at 6pm on Monday, October 12th at the School's gym. The purpose of this event is to have a conversation on how together; we can meet the challenge of funding a reliable drinking water system. Featured speakers will be Representative, Boomer Wright and Lane County Council Chair, Ryan Cienega. Food will be provided by the Mapleton School's Farm to Table program. All area community members are welcome.
Hope to see you on October 12th at 6pm at Mapleton High School.

Mapleton Community School
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Mapleton Water District
2066123018
adonnelly@mapletonwd.org
mapletonwd.org

Artist Group Info

N/A
adonnelly@mapletonwd.org
Mapleton Community School
10868 E Mapleton Rd, Mapleton, OR 97453
Mapleton, Oregon 97453
2066123018
adonnelly@mapletonwd.org
https://www.mapletonwd.org/