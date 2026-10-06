The Future of Water Town Hall
The Future of Water Town Hall
The Mapleton Water District and Mapleton School are co-hosting a Future of Mapleton Water Town Hall at 6pm on Monday, October 12th at the School's gym. The purpose of this event is to have a conversation on how together; we can meet the challenge of funding a reliable drinking water system. Featured speakers will be Representative, Boomer Wright and Lane County Council Chair, Ryan Cienega. Food will be provided by the Mapleton School's Farm to Table program. All area community members are welcome.
Hope to see you on October 12th at 6pm at Mapleton High School.
Mapleton Community School
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mapleton Water District
2066123018
adonnelly@mapletonwd.org
Artist Group Info
N/A
adonnelly@mapletonwd.org
Mapleton Community School
10868 E Mapleton Rd, Mapleton, OR 97453Mapleton, Oregon 97453
2066123018
adonnelly@mapletonwd.org