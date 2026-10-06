The Future of Water Town Hall

The Mapleton Water District and Mapleton School are co-hosting a Future of Mapleton Water Town Hall at 6pm on Monday, October 12th at the School's gym. The purpose of this event is to have a conversation on how together; we can meet the challenge of funding a reliable drinking water system. Featured speakers will be Representative, Boomer Wright and Lane County Council Chair, Ryan Cienega. Food will be provided by the Mapleton School's Farm to Table program. All area community members are welcome.

Hope to see you on October 12th at 6pm at Mapleton High School.