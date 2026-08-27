The Great Nap-In
The Great Nap-In
Attend the Great Nap-In.
Enjoy a restorative afternoon of tea, guided meditation, restful napping (on your choice of surface), and some post-nap dream journaling.
Can’t make it to the Wordcraftrers studio? Join us online. You’ll get everything but the tea bags.
What’s included:
-A guided meditation to ease you into nap mode
-A restful nap (or at least some quiet time)
-Post-nap dream journaling session
-The satisfaction of supporting Wordcrafters while doing something delightfully low-effort
-An eye mask (in-person attendees only)
-Entry into a self-care door prize raffle
Date: Saturday, Oct 10, 2026 (World Mental Health Day)
Time: 3-5 pm
Location: In-person at the Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401 or Online via Zoom
Tickets:
Online – $19
In person (choose your comfort level);
-Yoga mat- $29
-Camping pad/foam pad – $39
-Recliner – $59
-Couch – $79
-Air mattress- $99