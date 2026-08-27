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Eugene OR 97401
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The Great Nap-In

The Great Nap-In

Attend the Great Nap-In.

Enjoy a restorative afternoon of tea, guided meditation, restful napping (on your choice of surface), and some post-nap dream journaling.

Can’t make it to the Wordcraftrers studio? Join us online. You’ll get everything but the tea bags.

What’s included:
-A guided meditation to ease you into nap mode
-A restful nap (or at least some quiet time)
-Post-nap dream journaling session
-The satisfaction of supporting Wordcrafters while doing something delightfully low-effort
-An eye mask (in-person attendees only)
-Entry into a self-care door prize raffle

Date: Saturday, Oct 10, 2026 (World Mental Health Day)
Time: 3-5 pm

Location: In-person at the Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401 or Online via Zoom

Tickets:
Online – $19
In person (choose your comfort level);
-Yoga mat- $29
-Camping pad/foam pad – $39
-Recliner – $59
-Couch – $79
-Air mattress- $99

Wordcrafters in Eugene
Tickets: $19-$99
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wordcrafters In Eugene
541-525-9309
bewriting@wordcraftersineugene.org
https://wordcrafters.org/
Wordcrafters in Eugene
Wordcrafters Studio
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 359-1212
bewriting@wordcrafters.org
https://wordcrafters.org/