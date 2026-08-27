Attend the Great Nap-In.

Enjoy a restorative afternoon of tea, guided meditation, restful napping (on your choice of surface), and some post-nap dream journaling.

Can’t make it to the Wordcraftrers studio? Join us online. You’ll get everything but the tea bags.

What’s included:

-A guided meditation to ease you into nap mode

-A restful nap (or at least some quiet time)

-Post-nap dream journaling session

-The satisfaction of supporting Wordcrafters while doing something delightfully low-effort

-An eye mask (in-person attendees only)

-Entry into a self-care door prize raffle

Date: Saturday, Oct 10, 2026 (World Mental Health Day)

Time: 3-5 pm

Location: In-person at the Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401 or Online via Zoom

Tickets:

Online – $19

In person (choose your comfort level);

-Yoga mat- $29

-Camping pad/foam pad – $39

-Recliner – $59

-Couch – $79

-Air mattress- $99