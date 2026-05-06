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The High Desert Derby: An Evening of Hats, Horses, & Hope

The High Desert Derby: An Evening of Hats, Horses, & Hope

The High Desert Derby is this year's major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Sunriver-LaPine. Dinner will be provided by Bleu Bite Catering. Activities include silent and live auctions, virtual horse racing, and live horses that guests can feed and photograph. Guests are encouraged to wear their derby hats and finery and join the fun while supporting our most vulnerable community members. Recipients of Rotary grants include LaPine High School graduates for further education, Habitat for Humanity, Care & Share, CASA, and the LaPine Senior Center.

Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC)
$125.00
05:30 PM - 09:30 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Sunriver-La Pine
503-819-7979
tuermer@frontier.com
https://sunriverlapinerotary.org
Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC)
57250 Overlook Road
Sunriver, Oregon 97707
541-585-5000
kaitlinh@srowners.org
https://www.sunriversharc.com/