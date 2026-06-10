The Hult Center Artist Mixer

Artists across Lane County are invited to the Hult Center’s Artist Mixer, Tuesday, June 23 from 5 – 7 p.m. Whether you’re a performer, writer, visual artist or creative of any kind, join us for this FREE event, focused on creativity, connection and community!

Mingle in the lobby, join small group breakout sessions, share your art on our community board, or add to a LIVE group art project – we’re excited to get to know you, your work, your story and your perspective.

We want the playlist to belong to you too! Whether you’re a recording artist or someone who quietly makes music, we want to hear it. Every genre, every mood, if you made it submit it for the Artist Mixer playlist. We’ll curate the submission into a soundtrack that plays throughout the evening for all to enjoy. Find your original track on Spotify and share it with us by completing our short form HERE

